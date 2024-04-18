Add Yet Another Duke Basketball Player Exercising Transfer Power
It looks as though Duke basketball freshman forward TJ Power won't become a Blue Devil sophomore. No, following the route of five others thus far in Durham, the 6-foot-9, 215-pound sharpshooter entered the transfer portal on Thursday and seemingly without leaving the door open for a potential return after he explores his options elsewhere.
Power arrived last summer as a five-star prospect out of Worcester Academy (Mass.), ranking No. 20 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite. But he averaged only 7.0 minutes off the bench across his 26 appearances under second-year head coach Jon Scheyer, putting up 2.1 points per outing while shooting 35.7 percent beyond the arc.
The dedicated hoopster, who was always on Coach K Court honing his craft following home games this past season, revealed his decision on social media with the following farewell letter to the Duke basketball program and its fanbase:
As things stand, the Blue Devils now have only nine scholarship weapons penciled in on their 2024-25 roster. That group consists of six freshmen, two sophomores, and one junior.
No seniors. No graduates.
At first glance, that doesn't seem like a recipe for success in this new era of college hoops.
However, it's worth noting that the incoming class ranks No. 1 overall in the country and features the No. 1 player on the 247Sports 2024 Composite in phenom forward Cooper Flagg. Plus, the two confirmed returnees, guards Caleb Foster and Tyrese Proctor, each have experience as a starter.
Meanwhile, Scheyer and his cohorts are highly active in the transfer portal. They have four open scholarships.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.