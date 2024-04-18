Former Duke Basketball Forward Now Trending to Tigers
After spending two seasons in Durham, Duke basketball starting forward Mark Mitchell opted to enter his name into the transfer portal and look to continue his college hoops career elsewhere.
Despite rumors of a potential return to his home state to play for Jerome Tang and Kansas State, it appears that the former Blue Devil might be leaning toward a different destination.
Early Thursday, 247Sports’ Travis Branham submitted a Crystal Ball prediction for Mitchell to end up at Missouri. Branham has a strong track record when it comes to his picks, so it can be presumed that there is some real traction for Mitchell to end up with the Tigers.
Plus, it looks as though On3's Jamie Shaw now agrees on Missouri being the favorite:
Mitchell visited Missouri during his original recruitment process back in the summer of 2021. With that in mind, the reported interest between the two sides makes sense.
In his two seasons at Duke, he started 67 of the 68 games he played. Across 33 outings this past season, the 20-year-old Mitchell averaged 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists while shooting 54.0 percent from the field.
The 6-foot-9 native of Kansas City, Kan., could be a great fit for head coach Dennis Gates and his Tigers, who struggled mightily this past season. They finished 8-24 overall, including a winless 0-18 in SEC play.
Mark Mitchell is one of five Duke basketball players to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Christian Reeves, Jaylen Blakes, Jaden Schutt, and Jeremy Roach are the other former Blue Devils now looking to continue their basketball careers somewhere other than Durham.
