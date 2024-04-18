Positive Signs in Duke Basketball Pursuit of Two Transfers
This week on social media, former Syracuse forward Maliq Brown and Purdue forward Mason Gillis each gained the same follower: the Duke basketball program's official accounts. They are the only transfer targets the Blue Devils are following, suggesting positive vibes brewing between Jon Scheyer's staff and the two proven team-first competitors.
Gillis, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound bruiser who earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors while averaging 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds as a senior for the NCAA runner-up Boilermakers, has been in the transfer portal only a week. The 23-year-old is testing his NBA Draft stock but maintaining what would be his final year of college eligibility as a seasoned graduate.
It's worth noting Gillis hasn't revealed any plans yet to check out potential destinations.
As for Brown, who has two years of eligibility remaining after averaging 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals as a Syracuse sophomore and landing on the ACC All-Defensive Team, he's currently in Durham through Friday on a visit with the Blue Devils. That in itself is a good sign for Scheyer and his crew, especially when considering it's the first and thus far only announced visit both for the 6-foot-8, 220-pounder as a visiting transfer and for Duke as a host in this year's transfer cycle.
And Brown's Wednesday Instagram Story advertised his arrival on Tobacco Road by displaying a brief clip of several personalized posters his Duke basketball suitors had waiting for the 20-year-old in his hotel room.
Whether or not dual follows on social media and one ongoing visit equate to any Duke commitments in the coming days, the Blue Devils' moves are beginning to paint a clearer picture of what they're looking for in this year's portal: toughness and experience. Presumably, they hope to fill what are currently three open scholarship spots on their 2024-25 roster.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more updates on the Blue Devils' ongoing transfer portal pursuits and other Duke basketball news.