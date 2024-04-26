Duke Basketball Recruiters Eye Familiar Face in Transfer Portal
Since the transfer portal era began, players who have departed certain ACC schools have landed within the conference: NC State’s Ben Middlebrooks began his college career at Clemson, the Tigers’ Joe Girard at Syracuse, and the Orange’s JJ Starling at Notre Dame. Up to this point, though, the Duke basketball program has yet to welcome the services of a transfer from a conference opponent.
But the Blue Devils have already snagged one such player for next season in former Syracuse forward Maliq Brown.
And on Thursday evening, 247Sports' Dushawn London reported that the staff in Durham has now contacted Miami transfer guard Wooga Poplar, who entered the portal earlier in the day.
Poplar has reportedly heard from a number of other programs, including Arizona State, Florida State, Kansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, St. John's, and Villanova.
The 6-foot-5, 197-pound explosive perimeter weapon played three seasons with the Hurricanes, becoming a starter over the past two seasons, including Miami's 2022-23 Final Four campaign. Across his 29 appearances as a junior, Poplar averaged 13.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting a career-high 38.5 percent from 3-point land.
Poplar began last season on an offensive tear before an ankle injury hampered his production down the stretch. He is the sixth former Hurricane to enter the transfer portal this offseason.
With limited proven depth in the backcourt outside of Tyrese Proctor and Caleb Foster, head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils could benefit greatly from a player of Poplar’s caliber pledging his allegiances to Duke basketball.
It remains to be seen what role the 21-year-old Wooga Poplar would step into in Durham. Even so, the situation remains one to monitor over the coming days to determine if the two sides have significant mutual interest.
