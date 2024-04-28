Duke Basketball Transfer Jaden Schutt's Plans Hint at Favorites
After not losing a single player via the transfer route a season ago, Duke basketball has now lost seven players to the transfer portal this offseason. Jeremy Roach and Mark Mitchell have both found new homes, committing to Baylor and Missouri, respectively, in recent weeks. But the next destinations for the other former Blue Devils remain unknown.
That may soon change, with two-year Blue Devil Jaden Schutt setting up a list of visits to potential new homes.
On Friday, 247Sports’ Travis Branham reported that the 6-foot-5 transfer guard, a former four-star recruit, has completed a visit to Dayton and is now planning to check out Butler, Wisconsin, DePaul, and ACC school Virginia Tech.
Branham's post suggests that Schutt may have narrowed his potential choices, with the ultimate destination for the sharpshooter’s services likely appearing on the above list.
The 21-year-old Illinois native spent two seasons in Durham, playing sparingly as a freshman before missing his entire sophomore campaign with an injury. In 14 appearances as a freshman, Schutt averaged 2.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 0.4 assists while shooting 35.0 percent from deep.
Schutt ranked No. 75 overall on the 247Sports 2022 Composite and came to Duke as a member of head coach Jon Scheyer’s first recruiting haul, a seven-deep bunch that ranked No. 1 in the nation.
After redshirting last season, Jaden Schutt will have three years of eligibility remaining for whatever program he decides to join.
Duke basketball still has four other outbound transfers who are currently uncommitted, including freshmen forwards TJ Power and Sean Stewart, as well as sophomore center Christian Reeves and junior guard Jaylen Blakes.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more updates on Blue Devils in the transfer portal and other Duke basketball news.