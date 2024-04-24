Blueblood Program Contacts Outbound Duke Basketball Freshman TJ Power
TJ Power saw limited action in his lone season as a Duke basketball player under second-year head coach Jon Scheyer before entering the transfer portal last week. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward out of Shrewsbury, Mass., is already attracting significant interest, likely due to his silky 3-point stroke and the overall potential he displayed as a five-star prep ranking No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite.
According to 247Sports' Aaron Gershon, Power has heard from SEC blueblood Kentucky, now under the command of former BYU head coach Mark Pope, who has openings galore on his 2024-25 roster. Of course, it's worth mentioning that the Blue Devils and Wildcats will square off in Atlanta on Nov. 12 as part of the Champions Classic.
Others that have reached out to the 20-year-old Power include Arkansas, BYU, Michigan, Southern Cal, Iowa, and West Virginia, per Gershon's report, along with several ACC schools in Notre Dame, Boston College, Wake Forest, and Miami.
One of seven 2023-24 Blue Devils who have made room for Duke basketball's top-ranked, six-deep recruiting class by transferring out of Durham, Power may well be looking for considerably more minutes than he received from Scheyer this past season. Although he occasionally saw the floor during the heat of primetime matchups, he averaged only 7.0 minutes across his 26 appearances for the Blue Devils, putting up 2.1 points per game while shooting 35.7 percent beyond the arc.
He has three years of eligibility remaining.
At the moment, there's been no reports of upcoming visits on TJ Power's calendar. And the 247Sports Crystal Ball does not contain any expert predictions for his new recruitment.
Meanwhile, Scheyer and his staff, set to return freshman guard Caleb Foster and sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor, remain in search of a few more roster pieces but have already secured two transfer pledges this cycle in former four-year Purdue bruiser Mason Gillis and two-year Syracuse forward Maliq Brown.
