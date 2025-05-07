Another Big Man Joins 2025-26 Duke Basketball Roster
On Wednesday morning, 247Sports' Matt Zenitz first reported that former three-year Rice player Ifeanyi Ufochukwu has committed to fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and signed his financial agreement with the Blue Devils for next season.
ALSO READ: Blue Devils Now Set to Battle Sycamores in Cameron
Ufochukwu is a 6-foot-11, 240-pound center from Nigeria who played his prep ball at Covenant Day School (N.C.) and was once a teammate to Duke basketball rising junior guard Caleb Foster in grassroots action. He redshirted last season after seeing limited minutes for the Owls as a freshman and sophomore.
Speaking of reuniting teammates, across his two seasons on the court at Rice, Ufochukwu played alongside Cameron Sheffield, who is now set to exhaust his final year of eligibility as a reserve wing for the Blue Devils after transferring to Duke last year.
Across 25 appearances between his two active seasons with the Owls, Ifeanyi Ufochukwu averaged only 2.0 points and 1.2 rebounds in 3.5 minutes per contest off the bench.
Chances are he'll be nothing more than a third-string option down low and an extra practice body for the Blue Devils next season.
He has two years of eligibility remaining.
ALSO READ: Prep Wears Duke Jersey During 'Great' Official Visit
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball offseason news.