Duke Basketball Sophomore Activates Spin Cycle Versus Freshman
As a Duke basketball freshman, Caleb Foster carved out a role but missed the last week of February and all of March with a right ankle injury. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound North Carolinian has been back to full strength all summer, though, and the Blue Devils' social media team continues to advertise the potential breakout star's prowess via practice clips.
RELATED: First Look at 2024-25 Blue Devils in Home Jerseys
On Monday evening, the official Duke basketball account posted the following highlight from Coach K Court in Cameron Indoor Stadium, showing the 20-year-old Caleb Foster — now experimenting with the headband look, apparently — breezing past a five-star freshman guard/forward in the 6-foot-7, 215-pound Kon Knueppel, a renowned sharpshooter and versatile bucket-finder from Wisconsin:
Note how confidently Foster shimmies and spins through the lane before firmly planting on his right foot and lifting off for the silky floater.
Prior to the injury last season, Foster averaged 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across his 27 outings, including 15 starting nods. He shot an encouraging 40.6 percent from 3-point land on 2.6 attempts per game.
Foster and junior guard Tyrese Proctor are the only two projected 2024-25 rotation pieces who were on that 2023-24 Duke basketball squad, which finished 27-9 overall and reached the Elite Eight in Dallas before falling to a nearby ACC foe in the NCAA Tournament's latest Cinderella story, NC State.
Duke begins its regular season at home against Maine on Nov. 4.
ALSO READ: Elite Prep Officially Eliminates Blue Devils From Race
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.