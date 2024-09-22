When to Expect Full 2024-25 Duke Basketball Schedule Release
Duke basketball will find out the missing pieces to its 2024-25 slate during the ACC basketball schedule release, set for 8-9 p.m. ET Tuesday on the ACC Network.
ALSO READ: Duke Talent Secures NBA Contract in Home State
However, the conference opponents on tap for Jon Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils were revealed months ago via the previously released ACC scheduling matrix for the first season with new members Cal, Stanford, and SMU. All that's missing are the dates and order of those contests, as the program published its complete non-conference slate (below) several weeks ago.
Duke will play UNC, Wake Forest, and Miami both home and away. The Blue Devils will host Cal, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Pitt, and Stanford. And they'll travel to Virginia, Boston College, Syracuse, SMU, Clemson, Georgia Tech, and Louisville — again, though, not necessarily in that order.
Here's the calendar for Duke basketball's preseason events and non-conference outings in regular season action:
- Oct. 4, 7 p.m. ET, Countdown to Craziness, Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham
- Oct. 19, 1 p.m., exhibition vs. Lincoln (Pa.), Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Brotherhood Run exhibition vs. Arizona State, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Nov. 4 vs. Maine, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Nov. 8 vs. Army, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Nov. 12, 9 p.m., vs. Kentucky, Champions Classic, State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- Nov. 16 vs. Wofford, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Nov. 22 at Arizona, McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Ariz.
- Nov. 26, 9 p.m., vs. Kansas, Vegas Showdown, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
- Nov. 29 vs. Seattle, Vegas Showdown, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Dec. 4 vs. Auburn, ACC/SEC Challenge, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Dec. 10 vs. Incarnate Word, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Dec. 17 vs. George Mason, Cameron Indoor Stadium
- Feb. 22 vs. Illinois, Sentinel One Classic, Madison Square Garden, New York City
- March 11-15, ACC Tournament, Spectrum Center, Charlotte
ALSO READ: Five-Star Duke Recruit Now Considering Reclass
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.