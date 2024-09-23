First Look at 2024-25 Duke Basketball Team in Home Jerseys
The ACC basketball schedule reveal is set for Tuesday night. Countdown to Craziness is less than two weeks away. And the regular season opener versus Maine in Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4 — following October home exhibition matchups against Division II Lincoln (Pa.) and Duke basketball legend Bobby Hurley's Arizona State squad — is now only "Elton Brand" days away.
Speaking of memorable Duke basketball jerseys (1998-99 Naismith winner Brand wore No. 42, of course), the 2024-25 Blue Devils feature a few projected lottery picks and potentially unforgettable numbers.
On that note, the program's social media team posted a half-minute hype video on Sunday night spotlighting all 15 roster members from their recent preseason photoshoot on Coach K Court in Cameron. It marks the first look at the highly anticipated squad in the Duke basketball home jerseys, closing with a wide-angle shot together and Jon Scheyer standing at the center:
Scheyer's squad, his third group of Blue Devils following a 27-9 record in each of his first two seasons since succeeding five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, includes two returning backcourt weapons in sophomore Caleb Foster and junior Tyrese Proctor. Rookie forward Cooper Flagg, widely projected to go No. 1 at the 2025 NBA Draft, headlines a six-deep, top-ranked freshman class.
Plus, Duke enjoys a handful of proven transfer talents, including graduate guard Sion James, graduate forward Mason Gillis, and junior forward Maliq Brown.
