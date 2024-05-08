Duke Basketball Asserts Recruiting Dominance With All-American Pair
In his tenure as Duke basketball head coach, Jon Scheyer has certainly earned the reputation of being an elite recruiter of high school talent. In his first year at the helm, the former national champ secured the No. 1 overall recruiting class before even having the chance to prove himself as a head coach.
The next season, he fell just one spot by bringing in the No. 2 overall class, before jumping back up and getting ready to welcome the No. 1 overall class once again this fall for his third campaign.
That class includes No. 1 overall prospect Cooper Flagg and No. 15 overall Isaiah Evans, both five-star talents on the 247Sports 2024 Composite. As two of the nation’s premier preps, they have accrued a long list of awards and accomplishments. But as the acclaimed forwards inch closer and closer to stepping foot on campus to begin their offseason training as Blue Devils, the duo has been crowned with another achievement.
On Tuesday, the pair ended up among the five members of the SLAM High School Boys All-American Team, with an accompanying photo put out by the SLAM social media pages:
Flagg and Evans are alongside fellow five-star prospects Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, and Tre Johnson. Harper is committed to play at Rutgers. Johnson is set to play for Texas. And Edgecombe will be the teammate of former Blue Devil Jeremy Roach at Baylor, as the high school senior chose to play for the Bears over Duke earlier this year.
The Duke basketball pair’s selection marks Jon Scheyer’s third year having at least one recruit named to the team and his second time with multiple selections.
Now, across his three years running the show, the Blue Devils have accounted for six of the 16 different players to be selected SLAM All-Americans. Jared McCain was Duke’s lone representative in 2023, with the trio of Kyle Filipowski, Dereck Lively II, and Dariq Whitehead earning the distinction on SLAM's six-deep All-American cast the previous year.
In addition to Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans, the Duke basketball program will welcome four more heralded freshmen in five-star center Khaman Maluach (No. 6 composite ranking), five-star forward Kon Knueppel (No. 16), five-star center Patrick Ngongba II (No. 26), and four-star forward Darren Harris (No. 41).
