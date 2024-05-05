Duke Basketball Addition 'Showtime Slim' Wins MVP at Showcase Event
As if legendary performances in dramatic upset wins to lead North Meck High School (N.C.) to a state championship this past season weren't enough to satisfy his competitive appetite, 2024 Duke basketball signee Isaiah reminded folks this weekend of his tendency to dominant under bright lights. After all, the five-star's "Showtime Slim" nickname demands it.
RELATED: Incoming Blue Devil Prize Enjoys Jersey Retirement
After battling other elite preps for two days at the prestigious Iverson Classic All-American Game in Hampton, Va., Evans left with multiple trophies in hand.
On Friday night, the 6-foot-6, 170-pound forward defeated NC State's top 2024 prize, four-star wing Paul McNeil Jr., for the title hardware in the one-on-one competition:
Evans followed that up on Saturday by winning MVP honors in the main event.
Next-level shot creation. Slick movements all over the court. Silky soft touch from long and short range. Bloodthirsty demeanor. Isaiah Evans, perhaps a tad underrated at No. 15 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, put it all on display once again:
He and Cooper Flagg are the only McDonald's All-Americans in the six-deep Duke basketball recruiting class set to arrive on campus this summer. However, the top-ranked collection includes arguably the cycle's smoothest sharpshooter in four-star forward Darren Harris, along with three other five-star prospects in forward Kon Knueppel and centers Khaman Maluach and Patrick Ngongba II.
RELATED: Duke Head Coach Jon Scheyer Adds Another Mr. Basketball USA
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.