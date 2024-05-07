Duke Basketball: Possible Reason for Delay in Sion James Recruitment
The weekend visit in Durham, the ensuing follows on social media by the official Duke basketball account, and the three 247Sports Crystal Ball picks since have led many folks to believe a Sion James announcement should be close at hand. It may still be, as the 6-foot-6, 220-pound chiseled transfer guard out of Tulane has given no indication he could be leaning toward another landing spot for his final year of college eligibility.
However, the 21-year-old James remains an early NBA Draft entrant, even though he's not currently on the deep list of invites for either the NBA Draft Combine or G League Elite Camp next week.
He recently worked out in Houston. Meanwhile, his Tuesday Instagram Story features a picture tagged in Brooklyn, suggesting he's now there for another workout.
In other words, one could deduce that the Duke basketball staff feels confident in its standing with Sion James but fully understands that his focus for the next week or so may be on getting feedback from the NBA to better gauge his current stock as a potential professional. He has until May 29 to withdraw his name as an early draft entrant and retain his eligibility.
There's no deadline to commit to a school, outside of whatever that school and program may require for his acceptance.
So, perhaps James, who averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals per game for the Green Wave as a senior, will reveal his next move at any moment. Just as conceivable at this point, though, is he waits a couple of weeks before making anything official.
Duke basketball's two additions via this year's transfer portal, former Purdue forward Mason Gillis and Syracuse forward Maliq Brown, bumped the 2024-25 Blue Devils' scholarship count to 10. That leaves three openings potentially up for grabs.
Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country on SI for more Duke basketball news.