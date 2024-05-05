Encouraging Sign in Duke Basketball Recruitment of Versatile Transfer
Former four-year Tulane guard Sion James, who has one year of eligibility remaining and is checking out the Duke basketball facilities on an official visit this weekend, might be on the verge of a commitment.
Within the past 24 hours, Blue Devil head coach Jon Scheyer followed James on Instagram. The last player to get a follow from the 36-year-old was former four-year Purdue forward Mason Gillis, who just so happens to be Duke's latest of two pickups from the portal this offseason.
Moreover, the Duke basketball program's official X account is also following James. Of the three previous transfers to get a follow from the Blue Devils there, two pledged allegiance to Scheyer & Co. in Gillis and former two-year Syracuse forward Maliq Brown.
As for the other to get a follow from Duke this offseason, former four-year Stanford forward Brandon Angel wound up committing to Oregon. So, predicting commitments from the program's follows on social media is not a perfect science.
Even so, and despite the fact that the 247Sports Crystal Ball doesn't contain any picks for the Sion James sweepstakes, chatter on social media the past few days has pointed to the 21-year-old likely becoming the Blue Devils' third portal prize for what will be Scheyer's third roster, currently consisting of 10 scholarship talents (not counting James just yet).
As a senior at Tulane, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound James averaged 14.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in 36.7 minutes per game. He was a full-time starter for the Green Wave in each of the past three seasons.
