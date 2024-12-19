Behind-The-Back Pass Sparks Top Duke Basketball Play of Game
Duke basketball shined as a cohesive unit on both ends of the floor to remain undefeated at home this season via Tuesday night's 68-47 win over the George Mason Patriots in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The No. 5-ranked Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) now have a better record than this time last year and can match the 2022-23 squad for the best 12-game start in the three seasons with Jon Scheyer in charge.
On Wednesday night, the Duke basketball creative team selected and highlighted the Blue Devils' top five plays from what was their fifth straight victory and the program's 38th win across the 41 home contests under Scheyer's command.
No. 1 is of the teamwork variety. The on-court Blue Devil artwork 12 minutes into the first half featured four passes in a span of four seconds, including a slick behind-the-back bounce from Kon Knueppel to fellow freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg, before junior guard Tyrese Proctor attacked an opening at the top of the key and finished with a smooth layup:
Before enjoying an extended break until New Year's Eve, Duke basketball heads to Atlanta for a battle against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-6, 0-1 ACC) at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network). Last December, the Yellow Jackets handed the Blue Devils a 72-68 loss in McCamish Pavilion.
