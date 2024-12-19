Duke Basketball Boasts Two of Top Three ACC Shooters From Deep
Duke basketball rookie guard/forward Isaiah Evans and junior guard Tyrese Proctor have emerged as the team's most reliable outside shooters throughout non-conference action. Both either matched or exceeded their season 3-point percentage in the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils' 68-47 home win over the George Mason Patriots on Tuesday night.
ALSO READ: Cooper Flagg on Duke Center Khaman Maluach's Unquantifiable Impact
Now, as the official Duke basketball account reminded folks via the following post on Wednesday afternoon, Evans and Proctor account for two of the top three 3-point percentages in the ACC.
Proctor, a full-time starter averaging career highs with his 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds, checks in at No. 3 with his career-best 42.6 percent (29-for-68) on a career-high 6.2 attempts per game. And Evans, averaging 8.8 points in only 13.4 minutes per outing, ranks No. 1 in the league at 50.0 percent (20-for-40).
Isaiah Evans, Tyrese Proctor, and the rest of Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad now have a few days off before traveling to Atlanta for their second ACC road test. Tipoff between the Blue Devils (9-2, 1-0 ACC) and unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-6, 0-1 ACC) is set for noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).
Following that trip, Duke will have its longest break of the season before welcoming the Virginia Tech Hokies to Cameron Indoor Stadium on New Year's Eve.
ALSO READ: Ex-Blue Devil Center Christian Reeves Enjoying Bigger Role for Clemson
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.