Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 3
For the second time in a week, the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets face off, only this time they’ll play in New York City at Madison Square Garden.
The Knicks are favored at home, where they are 10-1 straight up and an NBA-best 10-1 against the spread this season. The Knicks blew out the Hornets in an NBA Cup clash last Wednesday, but they have a quick turnaround for this game after it lost against Boston on Tuesday night.
Still, Jalen Brunson and company should be able to discard a Charlotte team that is just 1-9 on the road, 2-8 in its last 10 games and coming off a loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday.
Charlotte didn’t have Brandon Miller in that game, but the loss goes to show that there isn’t much difference between Charlotte and one of the worst teams in the league this season.
Can the Knicks extend their winning streak at home to four?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on Dec. 3.
Hornets vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hornets +8.5 (-108)
- Knicks -8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +280
- Knicks: -355
Total
- 235.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hornets vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hornets record: 6-15
- Knicks record: 13-7
Hornets vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- Tre Mann – out
- Brandon Miller – out
- LaMelo Ball – probable
- Grant Williams – out
- Pat Connaughton – out
- Josh Green – out
- Drew Peterson – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hornets vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- LaMelo Ball UNDER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-179)
I'm surprised to see this line for Ball all the way up at 3.5, as he's shot under 30 percent from beyond the arc this season and was 2-for-7 from deep in his last meeting with the Knicks.
Ball has not cleared this line in a single game in November, and he's seen his minutes fall under 30 in eight straight games. Charles Lee clearly isn't going to play Ball 35-plus minutes given his recent struggles, and that limits his ceiling in this market.
Now, the Knicks have allowed the fourth-most 3s per game this season, so this is a good matchup for Ball, but I still think he's fade candidate since he's failed to clear this line in 10 games in a row, hitting three shots from deep in just one of those 10 games.
Hornets vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the Hornets’ offense in this game:
The Charlotte Hornets are down two key rotation players on Wednesday night against the New York Knicks, as Brandon Miller and Tre Mann are both out.
That could be an issue for a Hornets team that is just 18th in the NBA in offensive rating and 21st in points per game this season, especially against a Knicks squad that ranks in the top half of the league in defensive rating.
New York held the Hornets to just 101 points last Wednesday in Charlotte, and the Hornets are coming off a 103-point showing in a loss to Brooklyn on Monday night.
Overall, the Hornets have failed to score over 113.5 points in 11 games this season, and they’ve failed to clear this mark in three of their last four road games.
Even with the Knicks playing the second night of a back-to-back, I think this line is a little high after Charlotte struggled to crack 100 points in their first meeting this season.
Pick: Hornets Team Total UNDER 113.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
