California Prep Posts Photos From Duke Basketball Official Visit
One weekend after checking out the UNC basketball program in person, Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) senior standout Nikolas Khamenia was back on Tobacco Road for his official visit with Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils.
ALSO READ: Duke Target Acaden Lewis Eliminates Dozens of Suitors
The 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward visited Arizona the weekend before traveling to Chapel Hill. A few weeks prior to those trips, Khamenia named a top five of Duke, UNC, Arizona, UCLA, and Gonzaga.
Gonzaga hosted Khamenia last fall.
On Sunday afternoon, the polished stretch-four posted a handful of pictures from his official Duke basketball photoshoot on Coach K Court in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Those snapshots, all showing the coveted 17-year-old in a No. 1 Blue Devil home jersey, include photos alongside his parents and siblings, plus one standing next to the 37-year-old Jon Scheyer:
For now, Nikolas Khamenia, a top-tier four-star prospect at No. 29 overall and No. 5 among California talents on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, has no more visits on tap and is eyeing an October commitment ahead of the early signing period in November.
He's held an offer from Scheyer & Co. since late June.
There's no doubt Khamenia is one of a several candidates to give the powerhouse Duke basketball recruiting team its first win in the 2025 cycle.
No 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have surfaced for the race.
ALSO READ: Unbelievable Backstory to Duke Icon's Retired Jersey Number
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.