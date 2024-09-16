Blue Devil Country

No Duke Basketball Mentions in Homestretch of Five-Star Recruitment

One of the earliest 2025 Duke basketball targets is nearing a decision, but the Blue Devils no longer look like a contender.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball recruiting target Jalen Haralson
Duke basketball recruiting target Jalen Haralson / Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Interest between La Lumiere School (Ind.) wing Jalen Haralson and the Duke basketball recruiters seemed to taper off a few weeks into the summer. Nevertheless, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound five-star hasn't cut any of the top nine — at least not publicly — that he named back in March. The Blue Devils are on that list, along with Gonzaga, Purdue, Notre Dame, Missouri, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, and Auburn.

Still, though, after mentioning several times in the spring that he hoped to check out his longtime suitors in Durham, he never locked in an official visit with Jon Scheyer and his staff. And Haralson, currently sitting at No. 13 overall and No. 2 among small forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, may now be only a week or two from announcing his college destination.

On Sunday night, 247Sports' Eric Bossi reported that Haralson is indeed "nearing a decision" after recently visiting Indiana, Notre Dame, and Michigan State. He rescheduled his trip to Purdue for this weekend, and he canceled his previously scheduled visits to Kansas and Missouri.

Haralson landed an offer from Scheyer roughly 15 months ago, becoming one of the first 2025 Duke basketball targets outside of the five-star twins on the Blue Devils' wishlist in Columbus High School (Fla.) forward Cameron Boozer and guard Cayden Boozer.

Assuming Duke basketball is out of the mix for Haralson, as Scheyer and his crew continue the quest for their first 2025 recruiting prize, there are 11 undecided prospects in the cycle who have received an offer from the Blue Devils and haven't publicly eliminated the program from contention.

Published
