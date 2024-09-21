Breakout Center Plans to Visit Duke Basketball Program
Earlier this week, second-year Duke basketball assistant coach Emanuel Dildy stopped by Father Ryan High School in Nashville, Tenn., and visited with senior center Cade Bennerman.
Following Dildy's show of interest in the 6-foot-11, 195-pound three-star, Bennerman told Stock Risers' Jake Weingarten that he now intends to visit the Blue Devils in Durham. And he'll tour one of Duke's nearby ACC foes, NC State.
"Northwestern this weekend," Bennerman, sitting at No. 195 overall and No. 34 among centers on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, noted to Weingarten about his visit slate. "Planning Duke and NC State."
Weingarten summarized the attraction to Bennerman's game, which includes an obvious shot-blocking weapon in his 7-foot-5 wingspan:
"His combination of height and fluidity in his movement up and down the floor draws attention. The numbers don’t pop on paper, but with instruction and development at the college level, he could be very successful at the next level."
Bennerman currently holds offers from Northwestern, Cal, South Florida, Penn State, and Michigan, he told Weingarten. In addition to Duke, coaches from NC State and Florida State were recently at his school. Meanwhile, he's hearing often from Illinois, West Virginia, Notre Dame, and Vanderbilt.
He doesn't have a timeline for his decision yet.
For now, no centers have landed on Jon Scheyer & Co.'s 2025 Duke basketball recruiting wishlist.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball recruiting news.