Duke Basketball Prize Gives Blue Devils Three Straight National Honors

Incoming Duke basketball star Cameron Boozer added to his crown as Gatorade National Basketball Player of the Year.

Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer
Duke basketball recruiting signee Cameron Boozer / Andrew West/The News-Press / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
At the conclusion of every high school basketball season, Gatorade honors the top prep in each of the 50 states. In addition, it also recognizes a National Player of the Year.

The Duke basketball program has enjoyed its fair share of Gatorade NPOY recipients suiting up in Cameron Indoor Stadium, with Jabari Parker, Jayson Tatum, RJ Barrett, and Cooper Flagg having all landed the distinction over the past 15 seasons.

But now, it appears the Blue Devils are set to welcome in another one, but with something the others do not.

On Wednesday, 2025 Duke basketball recruiting prize Cameron Boozer was awarded the Gatorade National Player of the Year, making it three straight years a future Blue Devil has taken home the award. The winner in 2023? Cameron Boozer, the first time.

Boozer, who committed to the Duke basketball program alongside twin brother Cayden Boozer back in October, becomes just the fourth player in the history of the award to win it twice. The other three two-time recipients are LeBron James, Greg Oden, and Brandon Knight, who all later became top 10 selections in the NBA Draft.

He is the headliner of head coach Jon Scheyer's top-ranked 2025 Blue Devil class that includes three other prospects in Columbus High School (Fla.) five-star guard Cayden Boozer, Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson, and Harvard Westlake (Calif.) five-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.

Published
