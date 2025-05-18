Brother of Duke Basketball Treasure Attracts Interest From Jon Scheyer
If not for Kon Knueppel's brilliance in Durham last season, perhaps Kager Knueppel wouldn't have seen Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and top assistant Chris Carrawell sitting courtside at his EYBL game in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday. After all, he earned Scheyer's show of support just by showing his Blue Devil support from the get-go of his brother's campaign.
Kager Knueppel even joined Kon Knueppel for the latter's formal introduction to fans at Countdown to Craziness in Cameron Indoor Stadium back in early October.
That said, the Blue Devils aren't the only notable recruiters who have been on hand to watch the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward this weekend. No, Arkansas' John Calipari, among others, have eyes on Kager Knueppel, the next in line among four younger brothers of Duke's one-and-done projected lottery pick from Wisconsin.
Plus, multiple outlets have named Knueppel, who has already landed one Division I offer in Toledo, a 2027 standout between his first two days at the talent-packed event. So, despite the fact that he doesn't yet boast a ranking or rating by his name on most recruiting sites, there's reason to think the versatile bucket-getter's stock is on the rise.
Fresh off helping his Wisconsin Lutheran School win its second consecutive state title, this time without the services of Kon Knueppel, Kager Knueppel is now in position to boost his stock considerably while displaying his ever-growing skillset for Team Herro in grassroots action this spring and summer.
And of course, it's sure worth mentioning in this instance that Duke basketball has enjoyed its fair share of success when it comes to trusting siblings. That much has been most memorably evidenced of late by two Jones brothers and three of the Plumlee variety, each on the program's roster for at least a year when Jon Scheyer was either a player or assistant coach for the Blue Devils.
Next season, Kager Knueppel will be a junior. Then comes rising sophomore Kinston Knueppel, freshman Kash Knueppel, and eighth-grader Kid Knueppel.
The thought of the Blue Devils' Knueppel count eventually reaching five seems unlikely. But don't rule it out just yet.
