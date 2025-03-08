Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Returns to Full Strength Versus Tar Heels

The Duke basketball team has the services of its premier bench defender for the first time since mid-February.

Duke basketball forward Maliq Brown versus UNC
Duke basketball forward Maliq Brown versus UNC / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
With a chance to wrap up an ACC regular season title and secure the No. 1 seed for next week's ACC Tournament in Charlotte's Spectrum Center, Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad is in Chapel Hill for a rivalry showdown against the UNC Tar Heels.

The No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (27-3, 18-1 ACC) and Hubert Davis' fourth batch of Tar Heels (20-11, 13-6 ACC) tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN).

An hour ahead of the bout, the official Duke basketball social media accounts confirmed that key reserve Maliq Brown is active. The 6-foot-9, 222-pound junior forward has been out of commission since sustaining a dislocated left shoulder during Duke's win at Virginia on Feb. 17.

He's averaging only 2.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. But Brown, who landed on the All-ACC Defensive Team last season at Syracuse before transferring to Duke, leads the Blue Devils with his 3.3 steals per 40 minutes on the court.

So, with junior guard Tyrese Proctor's recent return from a knee injury, the Blue Devils are at full strength for the first time in weeks — at an ideal time.

