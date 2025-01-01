Cooper Flagg Assesses Visiting Duke Basketball Signee Cameron Boozer
The probability of Cooper Flagg returning for a Duke basketball sophomore campaign appears to hover somewhere around zero percent. After all, the rookie standout is the widely projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and his all-around prolific performance in the No. 4-ranked Blue Devils' 88-65 home win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday aligns with that forecast.
Flagg finished with 24 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals, one block, and only one turnover against the Hokies. He shot 9-for-14 from the field, 2-for-4 from deep, and 4-for-4 at the line across his 30 minutes the floor.
Sure, the pairing of Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer feels like a pipe dream. But considering they faced each other several times in prep showcases and were the top two prospects on the 247Sports 2025 Composite before Flagg reclassified, Boozer's unannounced visit for the latest Flagg show in Durham felt like a perfect time to get Flagg's thoughts on Boozer's potential to shine as a Blue Devil.
So, giving Flagg a break from answering questions about his unbelievably advanced prowess for his age — still less than two weeks removed from his 18th birthday — Duke Blue Devils On SI asked the 6-foot-9, 205-pound phenom to break down what makes the 6-foot-9, 245-pound Boozer, currently a senior at Columbus High School (Fla.), such an appealing addition to the Duke basketball family.
"We've had some pretty good battles in AAU and high school," Flagg said about the early Duke signee after the Blue Devils improved to 11-2 overall and 3-0 in ACC play while extending their winning streak to seven. "I mean, he's an incredible player. He has such a good feel for the game.
"That's just the prototype player you like to see at Duke because he just does all the right things — does all the little things.
"He's such a talent while just making the right play at the same time, making the right pass and not worrying about his own [stats]. But he always ends up getting his own."
Cameron Boozer checks in at No. 2 in the cycle, now below BYU signee AJ Dybantsa, who reclassified to 2025 shortly after Cooper Flagg made the move to 2024. He and five-star point guard Cayden Boozer, the other twin son of 2001 Duke basketball national champion and two-time NBA All-Star forward Carlos Boozer, are part of a four-deep Blue Devil haul that ranks No. 1 in the country.
