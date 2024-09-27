Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Shows Off Rookie Big Man's Ridiculous Wingspan

Duke basketball players are finding out how daunting it is to maneuver near Khaman Maluach.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last season's Duke basketball roster lacked rim-protecting forces. Enter South Sudan native Khaman Maluach, a five-star center out of NBA Academy Africa who checked in at 7-foot-2, 250 pounds after returning from the Olympics this summer.

ALSO READ: Former Duke Guard Secures Another NBA Opportunity

As the Blue Devils' social media team pointed out via the following imposing photo from the program's Coach K Center practice facility this week, it's not just the height and weight that stand out when watching the 18-year-old rookie prowl on defense:

Maluach, exhibiting his length while guarding Duke basketball freshman forward Cooper Flagg in the above picture, boasts a 7-foot-5 wingspan and 9-foot-8 standing reach, according to the measurements he received at the NBA's Basketball Without Borders combine in Indianapolis back in February.

His hands are 9.5 inches long and 10.25 inches wide (tip of thumb to tip of pinky).

"Khaman can score inside and out, handle the ball, and protect the rim at a high level," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said after Maluach inked his national letter of intent with the Blue Devils during the late signing period back in April. "His vocal leadership, the energy and enthusiasm that he plays with, and his commitment to winning above individual statistics stood out to me when watching him throughout the recruiting process."

Khaman Maluach, Cooper Flagg, and Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils begin their regular season when they welcome Maine to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4.

ALSO READ: New Duke Sniper Torches Nets in Intrasquad Scrimmage

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles

MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of Duke Blue Devils on SI, North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining SI in 2022, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball