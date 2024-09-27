Duke Basketball Shows Off Rookie Big Man's Ridiculous Wingspan
Last season's Duke basketball roster lacked rim-protecting forces. Enter South Sudan native Khaman Maluach, a five-star center out of NBA Academy Africa who checked in at 7-foot-2, 250 pounds after returning from the Olympics this summer.
As the Blue Devils' social media team pointed out via the following imposing photo from the program's Coach K Center practice facility this week, it's not just the height and weight that stand out when watching the 18-year-old rookie prowl on defense:
Maluach, exhibiting his length while guarding Duke basketball freshman forward Cooper Flagg in the above picture, boasts a 7-foot-5 wingspan and 9-foot-8 standing reach, according to the measurements he received at the NBA's Basketball Without Borders combine in Indianapolis back in February.
His hands are 9.5 inches long and 10.25 inches wide (tip of thumb to tip of pinky).
"Khaman can score inside and out, handle the ball, and protect the rim at a high level," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer said after Maluach inked his national letter of intent with the Blue Devils during the late signing period back in April. "His vocal leadership, the energy and enthusiasm that he plays with, and his commitment to winning above individual statistics stood out to me when watching him throughout the recruiting process."
Khaman Maluach, Cooper Flagg, and Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils begin their regular season when they welcome Maine to Cameron Indoor Stadium on Nov. 4.
