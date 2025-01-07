Cooper Flagg Joins Four Former Duke Basketball Stars on Exclusive List
Six weeks ago, Cooper Flagg became the 13th in history to sweep the ACC Player of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week awards. On Monday afternoon, he became only the fifth to do so twice, a list consisting entirely of Duke basketball names.
The previous four to achieve the two-time sweep ultimately became one-and-done Blue Devils: Jabari Parker in 2013-14, Marvin Bagley III in 2017-18, Zion Williamson in 2018-19, and Vernon Carey Jr. in 2019-20.
Of course, the expectation is Cooper Flagg will turn pro come spring as the projected No. 1 overall draft pick.
Perhaps he'll do so with both ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Player of the Year hardware in tow, not to mention national honors. Only three have ever done so, marking another list thus far reserved for Duke basketball one-and-dones: Jahlil Okafor in 2014-15, Bagley, and Williamson.
Flagg, now a five-time ACC Rookie of the Week and this year's lone two-time non-shared ACC Player of the Week, earned his latest recognition by averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks in blowouts over Virginia Tech and SMU while powering Duke's winning streak to eight games. He shot 61.5 percent from the field, 66.7 percent from deep, and 12-for-12 at the line.
No. 4-ranked Duke (12-2, 4-0 ACC) begins this week with a home bout against almost-ranked Pitt (12-2, 3-0) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
