Cooper Flagg Sees Duke Basketball Teammate 'Coming Alive' on Offense
Counting a 3-for-6 clip last time out, Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor is shooting 40.0 percent from 3-point land as a junior. That marks almost a five-percent jump from his sophomore campaign and is exactly eight percent higher than his freshman year.
"For me, it's just his aggressiveness that I love," third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer, now with 75 wins to only 21 losses, said about Proctor in his press conference after watching the No. 3-ranked Duke Blue Devils (21-3, 13-1 ACC) tally a 78-57 home victory over Cal on Wednesday night.
"You know, his defense and his shooting, it's big time. And beyond the points, beyond the stats, to me, it's his look. You know, he's just got a veteran's look. Competitive. Poised. Tough...We need him to keep it going."
The 6-foot-6, 183-pound Australian, a third-year full-time starter in Durham, has posted at least 16 points in each of his past four outings for the first time in his career. He delivered 18 points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals, and only one turnover in his 29 minutes against Cal.
Across 24 appearances this season, Proctor is averaging a career-high 11.8 points and 3.4 rebounds while adding 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 29.7 minutes per game.
"Tyrese is so skilled," Duke basketball freshman centerpiece Cooper Flagg said in the locker room on Wednesday night. "I don't think people really understand how good he is offensively, as well as defensively.
"He's been kind of our defensive anchor the entire year, just locking people down. Him coming alive offensively is no surprise to any of us. We know what he can do. And when he comes out sharp like he has the last couple of games, it's huge for us."
Proctor, Flagg, and Scheyer's Blue Devils are now gearing up to host the Stanford Cardinal (16-9, 8-6 ACC) at 4 p.m. ET Saturday (ABC).
