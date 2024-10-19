Top-Ranked Talent Drawing Duke Basketball Interest
According to Rivals, the No. 1 recruit on the 2027 trail resides in Rocky Mount, N.C. His name is CJ Rosser, a 6-foot-8, 195-pound five-star forward at Northern Nash High School. And it sounds like he's squarely on the Duke basketball recruiting radar.
In breaking down Rosser's game and early recruitment this week, 247Sports' Dushawn London noted that at least one Blue Devil recruiter has recently been at Northern Nash to scout the sophomore phenom.
"What makes CJ special is his character off the court and how he is molding into a leader," Rosser's trainer, Darius Spragley, explained to London. "He's learning, and that's one of the great things about him. He's always willing to learn. He's like a sponge who's willing to absorb knowledge. For on the court, he's really good at shooting and posting up in the mid-post...
"He's the whole total package. We just have some things we need to work on. His defense and motor are the main things we're working on, and that'll come with time since he's only a sophomore. It'll all come with experience."
London reported that Rosser holds early offers from Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Southern Cal, Texas A&M, TCU, Maryland, Michigan, Cincinnati, High Point, and Presbyterian. Plus, in addition to Duke, he's recently welcomed UNC and NC State to his school.
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer hasn't extended any 2027 offers yet.
