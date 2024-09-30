Duke Basketball Absent From Longtime Target's Visit Plans
Duke basketball entered the fray for Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star Caleb Wilson well over year ago. And over the summer, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound senior forward noted plans to check out the blueblood program in Durham.
However, it's now sounding less and less likely that Jon Scheyer and his Blue Devils will host the 6-foot-9, 205-pound forward before he announces a winner in his recruitment.
Wilson, who ranks No. 5 overall and No. 3 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, visited UCF and Kentucky in September, and he has trips to Alabama and Georgia Tech on his October slate. Plus, over the weekend, 247Sports' Eric Bossi reported that the 18-year-old standout hopes to check out UNC, Arkansas, BYU, Ohio State, Southern Cal, Oregon, and Tennessee.
But there's no mention of the Blue Devils. In fact, Duke basketball is the only program sitting in his top 12 that doesn't appear among the recent trips or future plans listed above.
Meanwhile, Caleb Wilson suggested to Bossi that his commitment date may be only a couple of months away.
"Depending on how my visits go," Wilson said, "I could see myself committing in maybe December or January."
Scheyer and his crew, who compiled the No. 1 class on the 2024 recruiting trail, are still waiting on their first pledge in the 2025 cycle.
