Social Media Reacts to Duke Collapse Against UConn

In a back-and-forth affair, Duke was able to pull away with a victory against a red-hot St. John's team to advance to the Elite Eight. Isaiah Evans and Cameron Boozer led the way with Evans putting up 25 points and Boozer having 22. Caleb Foster would also return from injury and produced beyond expectations with 11 points, all in the second half.

However, the Blue Devils then underwent one of the biggest collapses in the history of college basketball.

Lets see how Duke fans react to the game against the Huskies.

First Half

Duke has been scoring efficiently through the first five minutes of the first half, going 6-9 from the field and 2-3 from three. Dame Sarr has been good on both offense and defense, holding Solo Ball to just two points.

dame sarr splashing on us 💔 — p (@huskiesplswin) March 29, 2026

UConn's Tarris Reed continues to dominate on the offensive end in the paint with eight of the Huskies first 10 points.

Tarris Reed big as hell! Hopefully DUKE can neutralize him 🫤🫤 — Tron Carter (@BuddyBoy_12) March 29, 2026

Duke can't seem to stop Reed in the paint. He continues to get to his spot down low and make Duke pay with 12 points.

Tarris Reed is dogging Duke right now by himself — 💫 (@fowler_jamari) March 29, 2026

UConn gets back into the game after being down 10 to get within four.

Can’t turn it over against a team like UConn — Mike B 😈 (@M_Bulger19) March 29, 2026

UConn had a costly turnover, leading to a Duke fast break and momentum swing. Duke now leads by nine at the third media timeout.

Duke on a 9-0 run, making it a 14 point lead with an open Dame Sarr three.

Don’t let up Duke! — Deuce (@iGoku_Montana) March 29, 2026

Duke continues its dominance taking a 19 point lead. UConn hasn't scored for over five minutes.

Duke giving belt — Bourbon Bodmon (@YunglordKari) March 29, 2026

At halftime, Duke leads the Huskies 44-29. Cameron and Cayden Boozer combined for 27 of the 44 Duke points in the first half.

Cam Boozer and Cayden Boozer have risen to the occasion. Winning is a SKILL — SeanBill$ (@ihate_bills) March 29, 2026

Second Half

UConn starting to build a bit of mometum and looking to make a comeback at the first media timeout.

Well this is the way for the comeback.



UConn is in the bonus for the remaining 14:51 of this game. Tons of fouls on Duke right now. Huskies have to be aggressive and drive to the rim. — Owen (@Alakazam_428) March 29, 2026

UConn starts to go on a massive run, cutting the Duke lead down to seven. Jon Scheyer would be forced to call a timeout to try to get his team together and find a way to get some points.

It's all up to Duke on how they want to finish the game. This is why I hate big leads early. — Amy Murray (@VTDukefan) March 29, 2026

Coming out of timeout, Cameron Boozer gets a quick basket down low in the paint.

Cameron boozer good answer



21 pts & 6 rebs — Caillou Borden (@caillouborden12) March 29, 2026

Duke would be able to extend the lead back to double digits after a goaltending call on UConn. Cameron Boozer looked as though he got away with a no-charge call on Braylon Mullins.

If that’s Duke TAKING that charge, it’s called 1000/1000 times. — Brock Hoover (@Brock_A_Hoover) March 29, 2026

UConn would be able to finally start hitting its outside shots to bring the Blue Devils' lead back down to seven.

How UConn has stayed in this game despite shooting 3/20 from the 3pt line is beyond my comprehension. Down only 7 in the 2nd Half with 6 mins left — Gerry__notfound (@H__Gerry) March 29, 2026

Duke is falling apart, allowing the Huskies to get back into the game and bring the lead down to two after a Cameron Boozer foul.

UConn is punching Duke in the mouth — Jalen Reeves 🐻🐝☘️🦅 (@LivForJReeves10) March 29, 2026

In the final seconds of the game, Duke is up two and turns the ball over. UConn freshman Barylon Mullins hits a deep three to give the Huskies a 73-70 lead with .4 remaining. Caleb Foster would throw a deep inbound pass, and time runs out. UConn wins, and the Blue Devils' season ends on a sad note.

Duke sold 🤣🤣🤣 — Miguel Gonçalves (@miguelGDAS) March 29, 2026

OH MY GOD. Duke with two of the biggest choke jobs in tournament history two years in a row. #MarchMadness — Beau J Van Beek (@bjvanbeek) March 29, 2026

If you a Duke fan. I know you sick because I am .. 🤮 — the real dot 💎 (@dotbainga) March 29, 2026