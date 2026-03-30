Social Media Reacts to Duke Collapse Against UConn
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In a back-and-forth affair, Duke was able to pull away with a victory against a red-hot St. John's team to advance to the Elite Eight. Isaiah Evans and Cameron Boozer led the way with Evans putting up 25 points and Boozer having 22. Caleb Foster would also return from injury and produced beyond expectations with 11 points, all in the second half.
However, the Blue Devils then underwent one of the biggest collapses in the history of college basketball.
Lets see how Duke fans react to the game against the Huskies.
First Half
Duke has been scoring efficiently through the first five minutes of the first half, going 6-9 from the field and 2-3 from three. Dame Sarr has been good on both offense and defense, holding Solo Ball to just two points.
UConn's Tarris Reed continues to dominate on the offensive end in the paint with eight of the Huskies first 10 points.
Duke can't seem to stop Reed in the paint. He continues to get to his spot down low and make Duke pay with 12 points.
UConn gets back into the game after being down 10 to get within four.
UConn had a costly turnover, leading to a Duke fast break and momentum swing. Duke now leads by nine at the third media timeout.
Duke on a 9-0 run, making it a 14 point lead with an open Dame Sarr three.
Duke continues its dominance taking a 19 point lead. UConn hasn't scored for over five minutes.
At halftime, Duke leads the Huskies 44-29. Cameron and Cayden Boozer combined for 27 of the 44 Duke points in the first half.
Second Half
UConn starting to build a bit of mometum and looking to make a comeback at the first media timeout.
UConn starts to go on a massive run, cutting the Duke lead down to seven. Jon Scheyer would be forced to call a timeout to try to get his team together and find a way to get some points.
Coming out of timeout, Cameron Boozer gets a quick basket down low in the paint.
Duke would be able to extend the lead back to double digits after a goaltending call on UConn. Cameron Boozer looked as though he got away with a no-charge call on Braylon Mullins.
UConn would be able to finally start hitting its outside shots to bring the Blue Devils' lead back down to seven.
Duke is falling apart, allowing the Huskies to get back into the game and bring the lead down to two after a Cameron Boozer foul.
In the final seconds of the game, Duke is up two and turns the ball over. UConn freshman Barylon Mullins hits a deep three to give the Huskies a 73-70 lead with .4 remaining. Caleb Foster would throw a deep inbound pass, and time runs out. UConn wins, and the Blue Devils' season ends on a sad note.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.