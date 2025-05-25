Duke Basketball Adds One More Big-Time Matchup for Next Season
Fourth-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have scheduled a bout versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders next season, Duke Blue Devils On SI recently confirmed. The matchup will take place in New York City's famed Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20.
Both the 2025-26 Blue Devils and Red Raiders figure to begin the season firmly inside the AP Top 25 Poll.
In fact, the latest predicted top 25 courtesy of CBS Sports' Gary Parrish has both among the top 10, with Texas Tech sitting at No. 7 and Duke checking in at No. 9.
The 2025-26 Blue Devil non-conference schedule may well be one of the most daunting in program history. It already includes matchups against Texas Tech (neutral), Kansas (neutral), Texas (neutral), Arkansas (neutral), Michigan (neutral), and Michigan State (away).
That's not to mention a true road game against Army and a battle against what figures to be a top-shelf foe in the ACC/SEC Challenge (opponent and venue not yet announced).
Last season, Duke basketball won 35 games, including an ACC Tournament title and journey to the Final Four in San Antonio.
As for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders finished 28-9 in the second year under Grant McCasland's command and reached the Elite Eight.
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.