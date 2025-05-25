Blue Devil Country

Ex-Duke Basketball Forward Now Ready to Team Up With Brother

After playing three years for a Duke basketball product, Miles Stewart is set to transfer to the same school as a former Blue Devil.

Matt Giles

Duke basketball forward Sean Stewart
Duke basketball forward Sean Stewart / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sean Stewart, who spent his freshman season as a reserve forward on the 2023-24 Duke basketball team before heading to Ohio State last year, announced his transfer to Oregon roughly three weeks ago. Now, his brother, forward Miles Stewart, is on tap to join him with the Ducks following his three-year stay at Howard, where he played for 1990s Blue Devil reserve guard Kenny Blakeney.

Miles Stewart confirmed his transfer destination to PortalUpdates on Saturday evening.

As a junior for the Howard Bison last season, Miles Stewart saw action in 31 games, including five starting nods. He averaged 3.5 points and 2.4 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per outing, shooting 59.4 percent from the field and 63.2 percent at the foul line.

Meanwhile, Sean Stewart was a full-time starter as an Ohio State sophomore, averaging 5.7 points and 5.8 boards across his 18.4 minutes per contest. He averaged single-digit minutes under Scheyer's command.

The Stewart brothers, sons of former NBA player Michael Stewart, grew up as neighbors to Duke basketball legend Grant Hill, a college teammate to Kenny Blakeney in Durham.

