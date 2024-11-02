Duke Basketball Alum Scores First Bucket of Third NBA Season
Wendell Moore Jr. enjoyed an underrated Duke basketball junior season, in which the North Carolina native earned All-ACC Second Team and All-Defensive Team honors while taking home the 2021-22 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award in helping to power the program's most recent Final Four run.
Now, the 23-year-old, who came off the board No. 26 overall at the 2022 NBA Draft, is in his first season with the Detroit Pistons following his trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves in early July.
Moore isn't a member of the 2024-25 Pistons' regular rotation yet. In fact, he logged only one minute across Detroit's 1-4 start.
But in a 128-98 blowout home loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night, Wendell Moore Jr. received six minutes off the bench late and drained what remains his lone field goal attempt as a Piston. He finished with two points, one rebound, and one assist.
He's now played 56 regular season games in his NBA career, averaging only 1.1 points and 4.2 minutes per outing.
Next up for Moore and the Pistons is a road bout against the Brooklyn Nets (3-3), including a 2022-23 Duke basketball one-and-done in reserve forward Dariq Whitehead, at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday.
