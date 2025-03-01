Duke Basketball Announces New Starting Lineup Versus Seminoles
Duke basketball is without one of its full-time starting guards in junior Tyrese Proctor (left knee bone bruise) for its home contest against the Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
So, ahead of tipoff, the game's official stat broadcast revealed the new starting five for the Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 ACC) in Proctor's absence:
1 - Graduate guard Sion James
2 - Freshman guard Isaiah Evans
3 - Freshman guard/forward Kon Knueppel
4 - Freshman guard/forward Cooper Flagg
5 - Freshman center Khaman Maluach
Evans, leading the squad with his 47.1 shooting percentage beyond the arc, gets the start alongside James in the backcourt, filling in of Proctor. It marks the 6-foot-6 rookie's first career start in college.
Following the bout against Florida State, Duke basketball will gear up to host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-9, 11-6 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ESPN). The Blue Devils' regular season ends with a road clash versus the archrival UNC Tar Heels next Saturday.
