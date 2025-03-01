Three Duke Basketball Talents Among Top 10 on Latest Draft Big Board
The Duke basketball program has produced three top-10 picks in the same NBA Draft once before. In 2019, Zion Williamson came off the board No. 1 overall before RJ Barrett heard his name at No. 3 and Cam Reddish at No. 10.
So, as things stand, the Blue Devils have never put three in a single top eight.
But that'd no longer hold true come late June should top ESPN NBA Draft insider Jonathan Givony's updated 2025 big board on Saturday prove accurate when it comes to Duke basketball rookie starters Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, and Kon Knueppel.
ESPN places the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Flagg, a contender to sweep ACC and national player of the year honors, at No. 1 overall. The 7-foot-2, 250-pound Maluach and 6-foot-7, 222-pound Knueppel check in at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, in the top 10 that Givony advertised:
Flagg, Maluach, Knueppel, and the rest of Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball team, now No. 2 in the AP Top 25 Poll with a 25-3 overall record and 16-1 mark in ACC play, are preparing to host the Florida State Seminoles (16-12, 7-10 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7 p.m. ET Saturday (ACC Network).
