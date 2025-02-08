Ex-Duke Basketball Big Man Awaits First-Class Blue Devils at Clemson
The Clemson Tigers (18-5, 10-2 ACC), welcoming the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (20-2, 12-0 ACC) to Littlejohn Coliseum at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN), enjoy a deep cast of bigs. It includes 2022-24 Duke basketball reserve Christian Reeves, part of Jon Scheyer's first recruiting haul as head coach.
This season, after transferring from Duke following his injury-shortened redshirt sophomore campaign, Reeves typically receives only a handful of minutes off the bench. That said, 15th-year Clemson head coach Brad Brownell has called on the 7-foot-2, 253-pounder in 21 contests.
Reeves, a former three-star prep and lowest-ranked member of the seven-deep, top-ranked 2022 Duke basketball class at No. 145 overall on the 247Sports Composite, is averaging 1.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per outing for the formidable Tigers.
As a Blue Devil, Christian Reeves totaled 25 points and 17 boards between his 58 minutes across 16 appearances.
Clemson was riding a six-game winning streak prior to Tuesday night's 89-86 home loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in triple overtime.
Jon Scheyer's history-in-the-making third Duke basketball team hasn't recorded a loss since Nov. 26, two days before Thanksgiving.
After squaring off against the Tigers, the Blue Devils will return to Durham and gear up to host the Cal Golden Bears (12-11, 5-7 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ACC Network).
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.