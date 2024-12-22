Duke Basketball Big Man Leads Hilarious Cooper Flagg Song
Vibes were visibly high after Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad notched its sixth straight victory and second ACC road success in as many attempts via Saturday afternoon's 82-56 blowout over Georgia Tech.
Of course, taking such a winning streak into the No. 5-ranked Blue Devils' holiday break added to the celebratory mood and bonding moment in the locker room. The same goes for the fact that it was centerpiece freshman forward Cooper Flagg's 18th birthday.
So, in wrapping up his postgame talk to the team, Scheyer essentially directed Duke basketball rookie giant and all-smiles 2024-25 Blue Devil entertainer Khaman Maluach to choose the best way to ensure Flagg would become red in the face.
Maluach rose to the challenge, as the 7-foot-2, 250-pound starting center from South Sudan kicked off the makeshift party by leading his teammates and coaches in singing "Happy Birthday" to the projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick. Next, Maluach began all-out embarrassing the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Maine native with a personalized song and dance (video below):
"They call him Cooper. He came from Maine. He came to score and to score and to score, score, score. Cooper Flagg, he's from Maine, and he plays for Blue Devils."
Duke will eventually regather in Durham to prepare for a home bout against Virginia Tech on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 4 p.m. ET (ACC Network).
"Let's keep it rolling," Jon Scheyer told his Blue Devils (10-2, 2-0 ACC) after wishing them safe travels to be with family for several days.
