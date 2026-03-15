Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 15
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For the second time in as many games, the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Dallas Mavericks – this time in Cleveland.
Dallas was blown out on Friday night, dropping to 1-9 in its last 10 games and 28th in the league in net rating over its last 15.
Cooper Flagg is still in the lineup for the Mavs, but they are expected to be without key veterans like Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford (both doubtful) in this matchup.
Cleveland remains in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, and it’s looking to make a run to finish even higher going into the playoffs. Jarrett Allen (knee) is out for the Cavs, but Max Strus (probable) appears to be on track to make his season debut after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot before the 2025-26 season.
Oddsmakers have set the Cavs as 14.5-point favorites, but can they cover tonight? Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Mavs +14.5 (-102)
- Cavs -14.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Mavs: +800
- Cavs: -1350
Total
- 235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 15
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Mavs record:
- Cavs record:
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Mavs Injury Report
- Daniel Gafford – doubtful
- Klay Thompson – doubtful
- Moussa Cisse – doubtful
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Caleb Martin – probable
- P.J. Washington – probable
- John Poulakidas – questionable
- Tyler Smith – questionable
Cavs Injury Report
- Jarrett Allen – out
- Sam Merrill – out
- Keon Ellis – available
- James Harden – available
- Craig Porter Jr. – out
- Tyrese Proctor – out
- Olivier Sarr – available
- Max Strus – probable
- Jaylon Tyson – questionable
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Evan Mobley OVER 19.5 Points (-106)
In today’s best NBA prop bets column, I shared why Evan Mobley could be in line for another huge game vs. Dallas:
Evan Mobley had a massive game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, and the Cleveland Cavaliers big man should be in the mix for a follow-up performance on Sunday.
Mobley played just 23:12 on Friday and still finished with 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting, and he should get a few more touches down low with Jarrett Allen (knee) still out of the lineup.
Dallas doesn't have several important big men for this matchup, as Dereck Lively II is out for the season, and both Daniel Gafford and Moussa Cisse are doubtful. The Mavs already allow the most points in the paint per game in the NBA (55.8), and they’ll struggle even more with Gafford sidelined.
I think Mobley could easily reach 20-plus points after almost dropping 30 on Friday.
Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
The Cavs blew out the Mavericks by 33 on the road on Friday night, and now they are heavily favored at home on Sunday.
Cleveland should make quick work of the short-handed Mavs, who are expected to be without Daniel Gafford (doubtful) and Klay Thompson (doubtful).
Cleveland has not been great against the spread this season, but I’m fading tanking teams like it’s going out of style at this point in the campaign. Dallas is 28th in net rating over its last 15 games (-12.0), posting a 3-12 record during that stretch. On top of that, the Mavs have lost nine of 10 games and are a dreadful 8-24 on the road.
The Cavs have moved up to No. 6 in the league in net rating for the entire season, and I’d expect them to roll again in this matchup. Dallas has one of the worst paint defenses in the league – allowing 55.8 opponent points in the paint per game – so the Cavs’ No. 5 offense should feast in this matchup.
Pick: Cavs -14.5 (-118 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2