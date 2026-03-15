Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 15

For the second time in as many games, the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Dallas Mavericks – this time in Cleveland.

Dallas was blown out on Friday night, dropping to 1-9 in its last 10 games and 28th in the league in net rating over its last 15.

Cooper Flagg is still in the lineup for the Mavs, but they are expected to be without key veterans like Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford (both doubtful) in this matchup.

Cleveland remains in the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference, and it’s looking to make a run to finish even higher going into the playoffs. Jarrett Allen (knee) is out for the Cavs, but Max Strus (probable) appears to be on track to make his season debut after suffering a Jones fracture in his foot before the 2025-26 season.

Oddsmakers have set the Cavs as 14.5-point favorites, but can they cover tonight? Here’s a look at the betting odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Sunday’s matchup.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Mavs +14.5 (-102)

Cavs -14.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Mavs: +800

Cavs: -1350

Total

235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, March 15

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Rocket Arena

How to Watch (TV): NBA TV

Mavs record:

Cavs record:

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports

Mavs Injury Report

Daniel Gafford – doubtful

Klay Thompson – doubtful

Moussa Cisse – doubtful

Kyrie Irving – out

Dereck Lively II – out

Caleb Martin – probable

P.J. Washington – probable

John Poulakidas – questionable

Tyler Smith – questionable

Cavs Injury Report

Jarrett Allen – out

Sam Merrill – out

Keon Ellis – available

James Harden – available

Craig Porter Jr. – out

Tyrese Proctor – out

Olivier Sarr – available

Max Strus – probable

Jaylon Tyson – questionable

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets

Cavs Best NBA Prop Bet

Evan Mobley OVER 19.5 Points (-106)

In today’s best NBA prop bets column , I shared why Evan Mobley could be in line for another huge game vs. Dallas:

Evan Mobley had a massive game against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, and the Cleveland Cavaliers big man should be in the mix for a follow-up performance on Sunday.

Mobley played just 23:12 on Friday and still finished with 29 points on 12-of-15 shooting, and he should get a few more touches down low with Jarrett Allen (knee) still out of the lineup.

Dallas doesn't have several important big men for this matchup, as Dereck Lively II is out for the season, and both Daniel Gafford and Moussa Cisse are doubtful. The Mavs already allow the most points in the paint per game in the NBA (55.8), and they’ll struggle even more with Gafford sidelined.

I think Mobley could easily reach 20-plus points after almost dropping 30 on Friday.

Mavericks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick

The Cavs blew out the Mavericks by 33 on the road on Friday night, and now they are heavily favored at home on Sunday.

Cleveland should make quick work of the short-handed Mavs, who are expected to be without Daniel Gafford (doubtful) and Klay Thompson (doubtful).

Cleveland has not been great against the spread this season, but I’m fading tanking teams like it’s going out of style at this point in the campaign. Dallas is 28th in net rating over its last 15 games (-12.0), posting a 3-12 record during that stretch. On top of that, the Mavs have lost nine of 10 games and are a dreadful 8-24 on the road.

The Cavs have moved up to No. 6 in the league in net rating for the entire season, and I’d expect them to roll again in this matchup. Dallas has one of the worst paint defenses in the league – allowing 55.8 opponent points in the paint per game – so the Cavs’ No. 5 offense should feast in this matchup.

Pick: Cavs -14.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.