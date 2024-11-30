Duke Basketball: Boozer Twins Go for 40 in Georgia
Duke basketball recruiting prizes Cameron Boozer and fellow five-star Cayden Boozer lost their senior season opener last week, as their Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers fell, 66-54, to future Kansas guard Darryn Peterson and his Prolific Prep (Calif.) Crew in Florida.
But on Friday night, the Boozer twins and the Explorers, the preseason top-ranked prep squad in the nation, bounced back in their second outing, improving to 1-1 via a 70-62 victory over the Bella Vista Prep (Ariz.) Bears at the talent-rich Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta.
Cameron Boozer, a 6-foot-9, 245-pound forward ranking No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, and Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard checking in at No. 23 in the cycle, combined for 40 points against the Bears.
The sons of 2001 Duke basketball national champ Carlos Boozer drew the following assessment from 247Sports' Travis Branham:
"From the tip, Cameron Boozer came with a determined and motivated approach that he would not be defied this game. He was a monster on the glass and in the paint, using his instincts, strength and skill to snag boards, finish with power at the rim and also was able to step out and knock down a jumper...Meanwhile, Cayden was also getting downhill, finishing around the rim and showed his improved jumper."
They headline a four-deep 2025 Duke basketball recruiting collection that sits No. 1 in the country following the early signing period earlier this month.
