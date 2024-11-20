Duke Basketball Recruiting: Kansas Commit Stuns Boozer Twins
Duke basketball recruiting prize Cameron Boozer ranks No. 2 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, one notch above future Kansas guard Darryn Peterson. And Boozer's Columbus High School (Fla.) Explorers, also featuring his twin in five-star guard and fellow Blue Devil signee Cayden Boozer, sat No. 1 in the High School On SI preseason rankings, 10 spots above Peterson's Prolific Prep (Calif.) Crew.
However, in Tuesday night's showdown between the Explorers and Crew, Peterson delivered a performance that suggests the experts might've gotten it wrong, for himself and his team.
Peterson, a 6-foot-5, 195-pound versatile force, tallied 33 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals, and three blocks to power Prolific Prep, now 7-0, to a 66-54 upset win over Columbus at Florida Atlantic University, thousands of miles from home.
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Cameron Boozer, a highly advanced weapon in and around the paint, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in the Explorers' season-opening defeat.
As for Cayden Boozer, currently checking in at No. 23 overall in the class, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound crafty floor general chipped in seven points, four boards, and three dimes.
Cayden and Cameron Boozer, who inked their Blue Devil scholarship agreements last week, account for half of the top-ranked 2025 Duke basketball recruiting haul. The other two pieces are Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia and Bellaire High School (Texas) five-star forward Shelton Henderson.
