Former Duke Basketball Big Man Prioritizing Return to NBA

It's been well over three years since Duke basketball champ Jahlil Okafor played an NBA game.

Duke basketball players Justise Winslow and Jahlil Okafor
Duke basketball players Justise Winslow and Jahlil Okafor / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images
Jahlil Okafor is not among the two dozen Duke basketball products in the NBA this year. In fact, the 2014-15 Duke basketball one-and-done and national champion hasn't been on an active NBA contract during the regular season since 2020-21.

But as the 28-year-old Chicago native recently noted in introducing himself as a member of the Indiana Mad Ants in the G League, he hasn't given up on a return to the game's biggest stage.

"Priority No. 1 is to get back to the NBA," Okafor, who boasts career averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds across his 247 NBA outings, says in the above video. "First and foremost, I'm a scorer. I'm one of the best low-post scorers still to this day. I'm a veteran, so I have a lot of experience in this league.

"And I'm gonna be a leader for the [Indiana Mad Ants] and try to be dominant on both ends of the floor..."

Boston Celtics superstar and 2016-17 Duke basketball standout forward Jayson Tatum chimed in with the following show of support this week, endorsing Okafor's assertion that he's "still" a premier bucket-getter down low:

Through eight appearances this season with the Indiana Mad Ants, the Indiana Pacers' G League affiliate, the 6-foot-10, 270-pound Okafor is averaging 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 67.4 percent from the field and 79.2 percent at the charity stripe.

