Duke Basketball: 'Confidence Thing' Powers Tyrese Proctor
Counting the Duke basketball squad's 70-48 home win over Seattle on Friday night, junior guard Tyrese Proctor has knocked down at least two 3-pointers per game across the 2024-25 Blue Devils' 5-2 start. That marks the longest such stretch of the 6-foot-6 Australian's three-year career under Jon Scheyer, as he's shooting a career-best 46.9 percent beyond the arc.
Plus, Proctor now boasts a career-best streak of five outings with at least one steal.
And dating back to the 2023-24 Duke basketball team's season-ending loss to NC State in the Elite Eight, the 20-year-old Proctor has grabbed at least three rebounds in eight straight games for the first time as a collegian.
In other words, on both ends of the floor, he's emerged as Mr. Consistency for Scheyer's third batch of Blue Devils.
"I think it's just a confidence thing," Proctor explained to Duke Blue Devils On SI about his stat streaks after posting 13 points — extending his season-long stretch in the 8-15 scoring range — along with three boards, four assists, one steal, one block, and only one turnover against Seattle. "I've sort of been through the ups and downs of the season, so just staying levelheaded and playing hard no matter what team you play.
"It's been a really long stretch — a lot of flights and stuff — so just trying to stay consistent, lock in on film, and that's only going to help me on the court."
As Jon Scheyer noted to Duke Blue Devils On SI in the following video from his postgame presser on Friday night, Tyrese Proctor's consistent effort is paying dividends for the team.
"I think the first thing is Tyrese has just been really competitive," Scheyer said. "You know, he's been really competitive on defense. He's playing to his strengths on offense. You know, I've been on him for two years: I want him to be shot-ready because he's such a good shooter.
"And he's been that way, and I think that opens up so much more to his game.
"Tonight, he had the four assists. He's playmaking. He's getting in the paint. He's been a great teammate. I'm just really proud of him with what he's done. I think there's way more there for him. I want to help him with that. And he's worked consistently. He's been a great leader for our team.
"I could go on and on about him. And I still think he's got more in him. Like, I thought the game he had against Kansas [in a loss on Tuesday night] was high-level — you know, really high level. We probably missed him a few too many times in that second half, also, because he had it going.
"But his unselfishness and willing to do whatever it takes to win has been great to see and great to coach."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.