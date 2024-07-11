Former Duke Basketball Center Becomes Swat Machine for Summer Warriors
Ever since going undrafted in 2019 following a three-year Duke basketball campaign, Marques Bolden has taken advantage of seemingly every opportunity to prove he can contribute on an NBA court. In doing so, the 6-foot-10, 250-pound center from Dallas, now 26 years old, has earned minutes in at least one NBA regular season game in three of his five seasons as a professional.
And that includes a career-high 11 appearances last season between his stints with the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets following two straight years of logging only G League outings.
Looking for a new home in the NBA after picking up a two-way contract with the Hornets for the second half of the 2023-24 season, Bolden jumped on board with the Golden State Warriors for Summer League play. Their slate began with this week's California Classic in San Francisco.
Not only did the Warriors cap off a 3-0 record at the event via Wednesday's 91-90 win over the Sacramento Kings 2 roster, but their lone Duke basketball talent was a productive contributor in all three contests.
He averaged 7.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks in only 21.3 minutes per game.
Marques Bolden and the Warriors now head to Las Vegas for NBA 2K25 Summer League action. Their schedule there tips off with a bout against the Phoenix Suns at 11 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).