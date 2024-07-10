Duke Basketball: Kyle Filipowski Tallies First Points in NBA Jersey
On the bright side, Kyle Filipowski has been a solid rebounder off the bench for the Utah Jazz across their 1-1 start in Salt Lake City Summer League action this week. And the two-year Duke basketball forward has racked up only two turnovers and four fouls in his combined 37 minutes on the floor.
Plus, after going scoreless in his debut as a Jazzman, the 20-year-old Filipowski, drafted No. 32 overall by Utah following his second straight All-ACC campaign in Durham, delivered a pair of buckets in a 98-75 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
He finished with four points, five rebounds, and two assists in his 20 minutes, all marking slight improvements from the stats he posted in a 97-95 overtime win over the Grizzlies on Monday night.
However, the 7-footer, whose mediocre outside shooting as a Blue Devil and subpar 3-point performances at the NBA Draft Combine didn't help his stock, shot 0-for-3 from downtown against the Thunder following his 0-for-4 clip against the Grizzlies. Those seven misses account for all but two — those being his makes against the Thunder — of his field goal attempts thus far.
Kyle Filipowski will get a chance to build on his couple of buckets when the Jazz square off against the Philadelphia 76ers (1-1) at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN2).
The Sixers' Summer League roster features Filipowski's 2023-24 Duke basketball co-star in one-and-done guard Jared McCain, a 20-year-old who came off the board No. 16 overall on draft night and has reached double-digit points in each of his first two outings in Salt Lake City.