Latest Duke Basketball Practice Clips Show Deep Arsenal in Durham
Cooper Flagg has been putting the world on notice this week as the headline attraction facing off against Team USA at its training camp in Las Vegas. And Khaman Maluach, the Duke basketball program's other projected one-and-done 2025 lottery pick, is currently preparing for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as a member of the South Sudan National Team.
Without their two highest-ranked freshmen in town, the Blue Devils were at work in their practice facility, yielding a few released highlights on Tuesday evening showcasing locked-in 3-point weapons and creative slashers.
On that note, bear in mind that Flagg and Maluach each boasts a relatively smooth outside stroke for his position, not to mention what the 6-foot-9 phenom and 7-foot-2 giant add in the height department.
Despite their absence, the Blue Devils appear versatile on offense due to a wealth of bucket-finding guards and wings, all 6-foot-5 or taller with the ability to light it up from downtown.
Here's the first 35-second clip, including 3-point makes by junior guard Tyrese Proctor and graduate transfer guard Sion James, along with skilled moves and soft-touch scores inside the arc by several others:
Proctor and James each drain another three in the next batch of highlights:
The last half-minute clip of the day begins with a corner 3-pointer by graduate transfer forward Mason Gillis courtesy of an assist from James, who knocks down yet another three of his own 20 seconds later in the video:
Duke basketball's third campaign of the Jon Scheyer era is now less than four months away, as the Blue Devils' season opener is set for Nov. 4 when Maine comes to Cameron Indoor Stadium.