Duke Basketball Champ Reveals His New Head Coaching Gig
Boasting a combined 38-13 record at Mount St. Mary High School in Oklahoma City, in his first two years as a head coach at any level, 2010 Duke basketball national champion Andre Dawkins is returning to his home state of Virginia to become the head coach at Charlottesville High School.
The 32-year-old Dawkins, a former heralded recruit out of Atlantic Shores Christian Academy in Chesapeake, Va., who last played professionally in the G League back in 2018, announced the news on Thursday night. He posted pictures of himself and his wife at his introductory press conference, noting that it's "officially official" and that he "can't wait to get going at Charlottesville High" to lead the Black Knights:
As a beloved Duke basketball player under now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski, the 6-foot-4 Andre Dawkins knocked down over 40 percent of his 3-point attempts for his career. He was an athletically gifted sharpshooter but never quite averaged double-digit points.
Following his senior campaign with the Blue Devils, Dawkins didn't hear his name at the 2014 NBA Draft. However, he signed with the Miami Heat and saw action in four games as a rookie, totaling three points, two rebounds, and one assist in a combined 22 minutes on the floor.
He never played in another NBA game after that, spending the next few seasons in the NBA D-League, which became the G League in 2017.
