Duke Basketball Champions Leave Locker Room Drenched
Most of the Duke basketball squad had returned to the locker room following its 73-62 championship win over Louisville at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Saturday night. However, the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (31-3) refused to start their intrasquad party until junior guard and second-time ACC champ Tyrese Proctor joined them after wrapping up his on-court interviews.
With goggles on and water bottles in hand, third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his players began to grow impatient during their extended wait on Proctor, who finished with a team-high 19 points against the Cardinals while knocking down a career-high six makes beyond the arc.
There's no doubt the Blue Devils remained in high spirits, though, in light of tallying the program's 23rd ACC Tournament title — second in three attempts with Scheyer at the helm and Proctor in the backcourt — while adding to their regular season championship in conference play.
Over 20 minutes into the Blue Devils' wait on Proctor, the 20-year-old Australian snuck into the locker room and caught his teammates off guard. As the Duke basketball program's official social media account captioned the following behind-the-scenes video, the extreme soaking that ensued was worth the delay, highlighted by Scheyer's hilarious fall after trying to stay dry:
Scheyer and his Blue Devils are now back in Durham awaiting their NCAA Tournament bracket placement. The March Madness Selection Show tips off at 6 p.m. ET Sunday (CBS).
