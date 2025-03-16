Blue Devil Country

Duke Basketball Champions Leave Locker Room Drenched

The delayed Duke basketball celebration appeared to be well worth the wait.

Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor
Duke basketball guard Tyrese Proctor / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Most of the Duke basketball squad had returned to the locker room following its 73-62 championship win over Louisville at the ACC Tournament in Charlotte's Spectrum Center on Saturday night. However, the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (31-3) refused to start their intrasquad party until junior guard and second-time ACC champ Tyrese Proctor joined them after wrapping up his on-court interviews.

With goggles on and water bottles in hand, third-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and his players began to grow impatient during their extended wait on Proctor, who finished with a team-high 19 points against the Cardinals while knocking down a career-high six makes beyond the arc.

There's no doubt the Blue Devils remained in high spirits, though, in light of tallying the program's 23rd ACC Tournament title — second in three attempts with Scheyer at the helm and Proctor in the backcourt — while adding to their regular season championship in conference play.

Over 20 minutes into the Blue Devils' wait on Proctor, the 20-year-old Australian snuck into the locker room and caught his teammates off guard. As the Duke basketball program's official social media account captioned the following behind-the-scenes video, the extreme soaking that ensued was worth the delay, highlighted by Scheyer's hilarious fall after trying to stay dry:

Scheyer and his Blue Devils are now back in Durham awaiting their NCAA Tournament bracket placement. The March Madness Selection Show tips off at 6 p.m. ET Sunday (CBS).

Published
Matt Giles
