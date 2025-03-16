Duke Basketball Guard After Capturing ACC Crown: 'Two Down, One to Go'
Entering the 73-62 Duke basketball win over Louisville in Saturday night's ACC Tournament finale, freshman sensation Kon Knueppel was the frontrunner to secure the MVP award in Charlotte's Spectrum Center after leading the No. 1-ranked Blue Devils (31-3) in the scoring column against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinals and UNC in the semifinals.
And Knueppel didn't disappoint versus the Cardinals. The 19-year-old Wisconsin native helped power Duke as its ACC Player of the Year, rookie phenom Cooper Flagg (ankle), and key bench weapon, junior forward Maliq Brown (shoulder), remained out of commission.
Knueppel finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals across his team-high 38 minutes on the floor against Louisville. He shot 6-for-12 from the field and 6-for-6 at the charity stripe, and the Blue Devils bumped the program's record ACC Tournament title count to 23.
But during the trophy presentation, including his MVP recognition, Knueppel pointed out to ESPN that Blue Devil eyes are now fixed on the ultimate prize as they await their announced NCAA Tournament path via the March Madness Selection Show at 6 p.m. ET Sunday (CBS).
"I mean, we've got two down and one to go," Knueppel said with a smile, referring to the high-powered Duke basketball squad's ACC regular season success, conference tournament title, and sights on what would be the program's sixth national championship.
