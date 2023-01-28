Skip to main content

Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer changes starting lineup at Georgia Tech

Jeremy Roach and Dereck Lively II are Duke basketball starters again.
First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had rolled out the same starting five in five straight games, with the squad going 3-2 in that span. But freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew starts in all five of those games, is now out of commission for the unranked Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) with a lower leg injury. 

So Scheyer had no choice but to tweak the starting lineup for the team's road bout against the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9 ACC) at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

Here are the Duke basketball starters at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta:

  • Junior guard Jeremy Roach
  • Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor
  • Freshman forward Mark Mitchell
  • Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski
  • Freshman center Dereck Lively II

Roach, who missed three straight games earlier this month with a lingering toe injury but has been on the court the past two games, is back in the starting five for the first time since Duke basketball's dismal 84-60 loss at the unranked NC State Wolfpack on Jan. 4.

Lively also returns to the starting five — replacing graduate center Ryan Young — for the first time since the loss at NC State.

Following the game at Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils have two days off before hosting the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) at 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN). Then Duke hosts the rival UNC Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.

