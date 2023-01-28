First-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer had rolled out the same starting five in five straight games, with the squad going 3-2 in that span. But freshman forward Dariq Whitehead, who drew starts in all five of those games, is now out of commission for the unranked Blue Devils (14-6, 5-4 ACC) with a lower leg injury.

RELATED: Another positive sign for Dariq Whitehead's status

So Scheyer had no choice but to tweak the starting lineup for the team's road bout against the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9 ACC) at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (ACCN).

STREAM: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Here are the Duke basketball starters at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta:

Junior guard Jeremy Roach

Freshman guard Tyrese Proctor

Freshman forward Mark Mitchell

Freshman forward Kyle Filipowski

Freshman center Dereck Lively II

Roach, who missed three straight games earlier this month with a lingering toe injury but has been on the court the past two games, is back in the starting five for the first time since Duke basketball's dismal 84-60 loss at the unranked NC State Wolfpack on Jan. 4.

Lively also returns to the starting five — replacing graduate center Ryan Young — for the first time since the loss at NC State.

Following the game at Georgia Tech, the Blue Devils have two days off before hosting the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC) at 7 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN). Then Duke hosts the rival UNC Tar Heels (15-6, 7-3 ACC) in Cameron Indoor Stadium next Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN).

RELATED: College GameDay coming to Durham for UNC game

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for daily Duke basketball content.