Jon Scheyer Sees More Minutes for Duke Basketball Guard Isaiah Evans
Isaiah Evans has delivered 17 points off the bench in back-to-back outings for Jon Scheyer's third Duke basketball squad as the No. 2-ranked Blue Devils (24-3, 15-1 ACC) look to extend their four-game winning streak in a road bout versus Miami (6-21, 2-14 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPN).
"Man, I could talk forever about Isaiah, how proud I am of him," Scheyer said during his ACC media teleconference on Monday. "You know, he's never been hesitant to shoot in his life. He's got supreme confidence with that.
"The thing that he's done, though, he's become a really good defender. He's gotten stronger — the work that he's done in the weight room — his ability to move his feet, his rebounding, his positioning."
Before shooting a combined 8-for-11 beyond the arc in blowout wins over Syracuse and Illinois last week, the 6-foot-6, 175-pound Evans had never posted double-digit scoring totals in consecutive contests as a Blue Devil.
The only other time Evans splashed eight threes in a two-game stretch culminated in the Fayetteville, N.C., native's breakout 6-for-8 clip to help fuel Duke's 84-78 home win over now-No. 1 Auburn in early December.
"He's a two-way, big-time wing," Scheyer added about Evans, now averaging 7.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in only 13.3 minutes while shooting a team-best 45.8 percent from downtown on 4.0 attempts per game. "And so, when he's in there, I have full confidence in what he's doing.
"I think the offense is clear. But on the defensive end, the growth that he's made has been, you know, really incredible.
"And it's gonna lead to more minutes down the stretch. Just the role that he plays for us is a key role, and he's earned that. He's done that every day in practice — and just really proud of him for his attitude."
